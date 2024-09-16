Eagles WR A.J. Brown Expects To Miss A Couple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he expects to miss a couple weeks with his hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter.
Brown, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.
He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.
However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed this summer.
In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.
