Eagles WR A.J. Brown Expects To Miss A Couple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he expects to miss a couple weeks with his hamstring injury, according to Adam Schefter.

Brown, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed this summer.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.