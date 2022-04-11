Report: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor Drawing Trade Interest

Geoff Mosher of InsidetheBirds.com reports that teams are interested in trading for WR Jalen Reagor, with some calling to check on his availability.

Mosher adds that the cap hit for Reagor being traded is much less than what the team would owe if they decided to release him. He is currently signed through 2023 and carries cap charges of about $3.5 million and $4.2 million over the next two seasons.

The Eagles may want to move on from their former first-round pick, now that other receivers have passed him on the depth chart.

Reagor, 23, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Eagles to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Reagor appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and caught 33 passes for 299 yards (9.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Reagor as it becomes available.