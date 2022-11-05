Falcons Activate RB Cordarrelle Patterson From IR

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons are activating RB Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday.

Patterson has been out the past four games after having a minor procedure done on his knee.

Patterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season and later re-signed with them on a new two-year deal.

In 2022, Patterson has appeared in four games for the Falcons, rushing 58 times for 340 yards (5.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.