Falcons Activate Six Players From COVID-19 List, Waive QB Matt Barkley

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve activated six players off the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Additionally, the Falcons waived QB Matt Barkley and signed TE Parker Hesse to the active roster.

Hurst, 28, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s entering in the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

In 2021, Hurst has appeared in 12 games and recorded 25 receptions for 188 yards (7.9 YPC) and one touchdown.