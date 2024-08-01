Falcons Announce Four Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday they have signed QB Nathan Rourke and TE Jordan Thomas.

To clear room on the roster, the Falcons cut QB John Paddock and WR Daylen Baldwin.

Rourke, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Rourke chose to sign with the Jaguars in January of 2023 after receiving interest from multiple teams around the league for his work in the CFL. Jacksonville signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Patriots.

New England waived Rourke in May after drafting two quarterbacks and he was claimed by the Giants.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.