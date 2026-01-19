Falcons Announce They’re Retaining DC Jeff Ulbrich

The Atlanta Falcons announced they will be retaining DC Jeff Ulbrich on staff under new HC Kevin Stefanski.

Tom Pelissero reports Ulbrich will get a new three-year deal to stay in Atlanta, one that presumably includes a raise.

This is the way things had been trending for some time. The Falcons blocked the Cowboys from interviewing Ulbrich for a lateral move, and they had been telling coaching candidates they preferred to keep Ulbrich if possible.

The veteran coach had a great first season, helping the Falcons set a franchise record in sacks.

Ulbrich, 48, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

After leaving the Jets, Ulbrich joined the Falcons as defensive coordinator last offseason.

In 2025, Ulbrich’s defense ranked No. 14 in yards fewest allowed, No. 24 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 19 fewest passing yards allowed.