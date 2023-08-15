Falcons Announce Three Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday they have made three roster moves, including placing OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji on injured reserve.

We've made the following roster moves: – Signed Demone Harris

– Released LaColby Tucker

– Placed Adetokunbo Ogundeji on the IR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 15, 2023

Atlanta also signed DL Demone Harris to the roster and waived OL LaColby Tucker.

Ogundeji, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Ogundeji appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.