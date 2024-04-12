Falcons & Browns Hosting Georgia WR Ladd McConkey For Pre-Draft Visits

According to Ian Rapoport, the Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is taking a pre-draft visit with the Falcons on Friday and completed a visit with the Browns.

He’s considered among the best receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a late first-round pick or second-round pick prospect.

Rapoport mentions Atlanta was among 14 teams that did an in-person workout with McConkey.

McConkey, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and earned second-team All-SEC in 2022.

During his college career, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,687 yards (14.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns, to go along with 13 rushing attempts for 216 yards (16.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.