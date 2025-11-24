Falcons CB Billy Bowman Jr. Suffered Torn Achilles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Falcons CB Billy Bowman Jr. suffered a torn Achilles in practice last week.

Per Fowler, Atlanta HC Raheem Morris said the injury was “not good” last Friday, and the team placed him on injured reserve.

Bowman, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He signed a four-year, $5,186,152 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Bowman appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 26 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception.