Falcons Committing To QB Kirk Cousins Amidst Struggles

Dianna Russini of The Athletic says it’s clear that Falcons HC Raheem Morris is standing by QB Kirk Cousins despite the recent struggles.

Coming off a four-interception game with a first-round pick as the backup, it’s reasonable to imagine Atlanta entertaining the idea of a quarterback change.

However, Russini is told there have been no internal discussions of a change to this point, and they feel a meeting against his old team in Week 14 can help get Cousins back on track.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins has appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,052 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.