Falcons Complete GM Interview With 49ers Exec. Josh Williams

The Atlanta Falcons announced they completed an interview with 49ers’ director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their general manager position.

We have completed an interview with Josh Williams for our general manager opening https://t.co/5ZPtBBuPLi pic.twitter.com/EGbE9Yuad7 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 23, 2026

Here is a current list of candidates for the position:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway (Scheduled)

Atlanta will also interview Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas and Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway today.

Williams had a GM interview scheduled with the Dolphins and was a finalist for the Jaguars’ job last offseason.

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 15 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.

