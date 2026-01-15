Falcons Complete HC Interview With Packers DC Jeff Hafley

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have completed a HC interview with Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.