Falcons Complete Interview With 49ers Exec Josh Williams For President Of Football Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced they completed an interview with 49ers’ director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their president of football job.

We have completed an interview with Josh Williams for our president of football position https://t.co/0Hgkq9dvmM pic.twitter.com/GbVwPY6XXl — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 9, 2026

The Falcons also completed an interview with Lions COO Mike Disner and Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis for the same position. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan is believed to be the favorite for the role, but Atlanta still needs to conduct a full search.

Williams has a GM interview scheduled with the Dolphins and was a finalist for the Jaguars job last offseason.

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 15 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.