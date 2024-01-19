Falcons Complete Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn For HC Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve completed their interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Glenn, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2023, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 19 in yards allowed, No. 23 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.

We will have more on Glenn and the Falcons as it becomes available.