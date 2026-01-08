Falcons Completed Interview With Brandt Tilis For President Of Football Position

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve completed an interview with Panthers EVP Brandt Tilis for their president of football position.

The Falcons also completed an interview with Lions COO Mike Disner for the same position.

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan is believed to be the favorite for the role but Atlanta still needs to conduct a full search.

Tilis began his NFL career with the Raiders in 2004 as a Football Operations Intern. He would later spend three years working for the NFL league office.

The Chiefs hired Tilis as a Salary Cap/Contract Analyst in 2010 and he worked his way up to Vice President of Football Operations. He was then hired by the Panthers as Executive Vice President of Football Operations following the 2024 season.