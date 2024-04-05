Falcons Conducting Private Workout With Washington QB Michael Penix

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Atlanta Falcons are sending a “sizeable group” to Seattle to conduct a private workout with Washington QB Michael Penix on Friday.

According to Breer, the Falcons will have HC Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot among others on hand for the workout.

This is interesting news, considering that the Falcons’ big offseason acquisition was QB Kirk Cousins.

Teams do work on players at positions they may not target in the draft all the time, but holding private workouts for quarterback prospects seems pretty notable.

The Falcons hold the No. 8 overall pick in round one.

There has been increasing buzz about Penix being a first-round pick this year with teams like the Raiders and Vikings as potential landing spots for him.

Penix, 23, began his college career at Indiana where he played four seasons. From there, he transferred to Washington for the 2022 season.

Lance Zierlein compares Penix to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

For his career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes to go along with 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Penix also rushed for 265 yards and 13 touchdowns.