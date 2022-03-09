Falcons Cut LB Duke Ejiofor

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are releasing LB Duke Ejiofor on Wednesday.

Atlanta recently signed Ejiofor to a futures deal back in January.

Ejiofor, 26, was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round out of Wake Forest in 2018. He’s was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when he was waived with a failed physical back in June.

Ejiofor was placed on injured reserve in 2019 after he suffered a torn Achilles and missed the entire season. Houston once again placed him on injured reserve in 2020 with a torn ACL.

In 2018, Ejiofor appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded eight total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass defenses.