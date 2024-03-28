Falcons Cut OL Justin Shaffer

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday they have cut OL Justin Shaffer.

He had yet to appear in a game for Atlanta. 

Shaffer, 25, was drafted by the Falcons out of Georgia in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Falcons re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2023 season. 

Shaffer spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and was again re-signed to a futures contract. 

