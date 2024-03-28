Falcons Cut OL Justin Shaffer

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday they have cut OL Justin Shaffer.
He had yet to appear in a game for Atlanta.
Shaffer, 25, was drafted by the Falcons out of Georgia in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Falcons re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2023 season.
Shaffer spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and was again re-signed to a futures contract.
