Falcons Designate TE Hayden Hurst To Return, Cut Two

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve designated TE Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve and waived TE Parker Hesse and P Dustin Colquitt.
This opens a three-week window of time for the Falcons to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Hurst, 28, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s entering in the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.
After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.
In 2021, Hurst has appeared in nine games and recorded 20 receptions for 158 yards (7.9 YPC) and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!