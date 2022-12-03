Falcons Elevating OL Jonotthan Harrison & LB Quinton Bell

According to Michael Rothstein, the Falcons are elevating LB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad for their game against the Steelers.

We have made the following moves: – Elevated Jonotthan Harrison from PS

– Elevated Quinton Bell from PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 3, 2022

Harrison, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.

The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.

Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Giants in 2021 and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in June but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad earlier this week.

In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.