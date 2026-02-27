Falcons Fire Assistant DL Coach LaTroy Lewis Following Rape Allegation

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have fired assistant DL coach LaTroy Lewis after he was accused of rape in Michigan.

Atlanta issued the following statement after the allegations emerged: “We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time,” per Marc Raimondi.

A report emerged from Justin Spiro Darko State News, indicating Lewis allegedly attacked a woman while he was a graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.

According to Spiro, the victim reported Lewis’ alleged sexual assault to former Michigan HC Sherrone Moore. However, Moore dismissed the allegations, offered Lewis a raise, and proceeded to sexually harass the woman himself.

Spiro reports that Moore sent the same woman several sexually graphic messages after she confided in him. Lewis also sent several graphic messages to the woman, in which he threatened to physically harm her.

Lewis was hired two weeks ago by Atlanta.

Lewis, 32, is a former NFL linebacker with the Raiders, Texans, Titans, and finished his playing career with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2020. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Akron in 2020 and South Alabama in 2021.

Wake Forest hired him as a special teams analyst in 2022 and was brought on as a graduate assistant with Michigan in 2023 and 2024. Toledo hired him as a defensive line coach in 2025, while he landed a role as the Falcons’ assistant DL coach this offseason.