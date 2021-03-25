Falcons G Matt Gono Signs RFA Tender

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Falcons announced Thursday that G Matt Gono has signed his restricted free agent tender.

After arriving in Atlanta as a tackle, Gono is currently penciled in as the starter for Atlanta at left guard.

Gono, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley College in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract and made Atlanta’s roster each of his first three seasons.

The Falcons tendered Gono at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2021. He made a base salary of $3.384 million.

In 2020, Gono appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and made four starts.

