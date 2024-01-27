Falcons Hiring Rams’ Zac Robinson As Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are hiring Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator.

Robinson has been the name to watch for Atlanta after they hired Raheem Morris as their head coach.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.