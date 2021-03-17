Falcons Hosting OLB Brandon Copeland For Visit

According to Adam Caplan, the Falcons are expected to host free-agent OLB Brandon Copeland for a visit this week.

Copeland, 29, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.

After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York last year on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2020, Copeland appeared in six games and recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and no sacks.