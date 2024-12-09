Falcons Make Two Roster Moves

Per Aaron Wilson, the Falcons have signed S Benny Sapp II to their practice squad and have released S Dane Cruikshank.

Cruikshank, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

The Jets signed Cruikshank to a one-year contract but he was released coming out of the preseason. He then briefly returned for a second stint with the Titans practice squad in 2023 and was activated for two games.

Cruikshank made his way on to the Falcons’ practice squad in 2024 and was once more activated for two games.

In 2024, Cruikshank has appeared in two games for the Falcons but did not record any statistics.