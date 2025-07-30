Falcons Hosting S Jordan Whitehead For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, veteran S Jordan Whitehead is visiting the Falcons.

He was cut by the Buccaneers as a cap casualty this offseason and was also in a car accident in January that he recently received medical clearance to return from, per Garafolo.

Whitehead, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

After that deal expired, he returned to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $9 million contract worth up to $10.5 million in incentives. However, the Buccaneers cut him after just one year.

In 2024, Whitehead appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 79 total tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass deflections.