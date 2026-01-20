Falcons Interviewed Cardinals WRs Coach Drew Terrell For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons interviewed Cardinals’ passing game coordinator and receivers coach Drew Terrell for their offensive coordinator job on Tuesday.

This marks the first interview for Atlanta’s OC vacancy since bringing on Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

Terrell also interviewed for the Commanders and Chargers’ offensive coordinator roles.

Terrell, 34, began his coaching career with Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in 2014 and joined Michigan as a graduate assistant from 2015 to 2017.

From there, the Panthers gave him his first NFL job in 2018 and 2019 as an offensive quality control coach. The Commanders hired him as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 and promoted him to receivers coach from 2021 to 2022.

The Cardinals hired him as WRs coach and passing game coordinator in 2023.