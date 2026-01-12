Falcons Interviewed Mike McDaniel For HC Position

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel for their vacant head coaching position, according to Adam Schefter.

McDaniel is one of the most intriguing coaches to watch this cycle, as it’s possible he could land another head-coaching job or take one of the best offensive coordinator jobs available.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We will have more on McDaniel in the coming days.