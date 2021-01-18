Falcons Interviewed Panthers WR Coach Frisman Jackson For Offensive Coordinator Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons interviewed Panthers WR coach Frisman Jackson for their offensive coordinator job.

Rapoport notes Jackson and Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone are the top candidates to join new Falcons HC Arthur Smith‘s staff in that role.

Jackson, 41, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois. After a six-year NFL career, he got into the coaching ranks.

Jackson coached nine years at various colleges before landing with the Titans as a WR coach in 2017. He joined Matt Rhule‘s staff at Baylor before following him to the Panthers last year.