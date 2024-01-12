Falcons Interviewing Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver For HC Job

According to Dianna Russini, the Falcons are scheduled to interview Ravens associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job on Sunday.

The growing list of candidates for the Falcons’ job includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview)

(Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.