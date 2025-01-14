Falcons Interviewing Wink Martindale For DC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Falcons are interviewing Michigan DC and former NFL coach Wink Martindale for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Martindale came up as a potential option for the Colts’ coordinator job, so it appears as though there’s a decent chance he could be back in the NFL next season.

Martindale, 61, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.