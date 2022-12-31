Falcons Make Five Moves, Sign S Micah Abernathy From Packers PS

According to Bill Huber of SI.com, the Falcons are signing S Micah Abernathy off of the Packers practice squad.

The team is also activating OL Matt Hennessy, elevating WR Josh Ali, and placing both S Jovante Moffatt and OL Chuma Edoga on injured reserve.

Abernathy, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tennessee but was cut loose after a few months. He caught on with the Buccaneers and Colts shortly after but was released from both teams in less than a week.

The Packers signed him to a contract in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Abernathy recorded 194 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass defenses, and five fumble recoveries.