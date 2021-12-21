Falcons Make Five Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they activated CB Cornell Armstrong and LB Quinton Bell from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and signed S Shawn Williams from the practice squad.

They also signed WR Chad Hansen to their practice squad and released CB Will Sunderland.

The Falcons practice squad now includes:

Armstrong, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster in October. Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again in October after joining the practice squad.

Armstrong signed with the Falcons’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games, but did not record a statistic for the Texans.