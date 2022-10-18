Falcons Make Four Moves, Including Placing CB Casey Hayward On IR

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that they have placed CB Casey Hayward on injured reserve and are signing DL Jalen Dalton and ILB Dorian Etheridge to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team is releasing DL Kobe Smith from their practice squad as well.

Hayward, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, $36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him.

From there, Hayward signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders before signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Falcons the following offseason.

In 2022, Hayward has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.