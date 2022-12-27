Falcons Make Three Practice Squad Moves For Week 17

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed RB Clint Ratkovich to their practice squad and released TE Tucker Fisk and WR Ra’Shaun Henry from the unit. 

Here’s the Falcons’ updated practice squad: 

  1. OL Justin Shaffer (Injured)
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo (Injured)
  3. CB Matt Hankins
  4. OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured)
  5. WR Cam Batson
  6. WR Josh Ali
  7. TE Tucker Fisk
  8. DB Dylan Mabin
  9. RB B.J. Baylor
  10. WR Ra’Shaun Henry
  11. LB Dorian Etheridge
  12. DT Kobe Smith
  13. DE Amani Bledsoe
  14. LB Quinton Bell
  15. C Jonotthan Harrison
  16. TE John Raine
  17. WR Emeka Emezie
  18. WR Javelin Guidry
  19. LB Nate Landman

Henry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers.

However, Carolina waived Henry coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad. He joined the Falcons in October.

During his college career at Virginia, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of two years and 17 games.

