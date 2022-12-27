Falcons Make Three Practice Squad Moves For Week 17

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve signed RB Clint Ratkovich to their practice squad and released TE Tucker Fisk and WR Ra’Shaun Henry from the unit.

Here’s the Falcons’ updated practice squad:

Henry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Virginia back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers.

However, Carolina waived Henry coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad. He joined the Falcons in October.

During his college career at Virginia, Henry caught 41 passes for 809 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of two years and 17 games.