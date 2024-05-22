Falcons Make Two Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons officially waived TE Tucker Fisk with an injury designation and signed WR Odieu Hiliare in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Fisk will revert to Atlanta’s injured reserved once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Fisk, 25, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2022. He was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off the Falcons’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Fisk appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for nine yards.