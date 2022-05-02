Falcons Not Exercising Fifth-Year Option On RT Kaleb McGary

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Falcons won’t be picking up the fifth-year option for RT Kaleb McGary, making him an unrestricted free agent for 2023.
McGary, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2019. McGary is entering the final year of his four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.
He is now set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season after the team declines his fifth-year option.
In 2021, McGary appeared and started in 17 games for the Falcons at right tackle.
We will have more news on McGary as it becomes available.
