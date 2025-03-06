Falcons Not Tendering RFA CB Dee Alford

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman reports the Falcons are not tendering RFA CB Dee Alford which would make him an unrestricted free agent.
Alford, 27, signed a futures contract with Atlanta following the 2022 season. He was later signed to a three-year deal through 2024 where he made a base salary of $985k in 2024.
In 2024, Alford appeared in 16 games for the Falcons, making 11 starts and recording 83 total tackles, one sack, 11 passes defended and one forced fumble
