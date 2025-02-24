Falcons OLB Matt Judon On Track To Test Free Agency

Atlanta acquired OLB Matt Judon a year ago before the season began and opted not to give him a new deal, making him a free agent in 2025.

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Judon camp has not heard from the Falcons as of a week ago, making it likely that the veteran tests free agency.

Judon, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown and five passes defended.