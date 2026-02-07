Falcons Part Ways With VP Of Football Ops Ryan Pace

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons and VP of football operations/player personnel Ryan Pace have parted ways.

According to Pelissero, Pace was highly thought of in Atlanta, but with the regime change in Atlanta, the two sides opted to move on.

Pace, 48, began working for the Saints as an operations assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up through the scouting department to director of player personnel before departing to become the Bears’ general manager in 2015.

Pace was in the role for seven seasons before being fired by the Bears following the 2021 season. He joined the Falcons’ front office in 2022.

During his tenure in Chicago, Pace led the Bears to a record of 48-65 (42.4) percent and two playoff appearances. He was also named executive of the year by Sporting News in 2018.