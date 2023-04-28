Falcons Pick Up CB A.J. Terrell’s Fifth-Year Option

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons officially picked up CB A.J. Terrell’s fifth-year option on Friday.

The option is projected to cost the Falcons $12,344,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season, but won’t prevent them from negotiating a long-term deal.

Terrell, 22, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that includes a fifth-year option through 2024.

In 2020, Terrell has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded 11 total tackles and no interceptions.