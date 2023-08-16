Falcons Place C Matt Hennessy On Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Atlanta Falcons officially placed C Matt Hennessy on injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Matt Hennessey

Hennessy, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023. 

In 2022, Hennessy appeared in 11 games and made three starts for the Falcons. 

