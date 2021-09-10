Falcons Place OLB George Obinna On Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve placed OLB George Obinna on injured reserve.

Obinna, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Sacramento State back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million with the Browns.

However, Obinna was waived with an injury designation and later reverted to the injured reserve list. Cleveland declined to tender him a contract and he eventually signed on with the Falcons.

During his college career at Sacramento State, Obinna recorded 136 tackles, 33.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three recoveries over the course of five seasons and 46 games.