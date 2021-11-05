Falcons Place WR Calvin Ridley On NFI List

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have placed WR Calvin Ridley on the Non-Football Injury list. He will miss at least three games.

We have placed Calvin Ridley on the reserve list and made other roster moves. https://t.co/gZNIrmSDeE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 5, 2021

Last week, Ridley announced on Twitter that he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Ridley, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He’s currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option this offseason which will cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Ridley has appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.