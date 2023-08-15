Falcons Placing OLB Ade Ogundeji On Injured Reserve

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are placing OLB Ade Ogundeji on season-ending injured reserve.

He had a foot/ankle injury this week that will require surgery, per Ledbetter.

Ogundeji, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $3.72 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Ogundeji appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.