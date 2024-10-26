Falcons Promote Two Players For Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have elevated DL Demone Harris and CB Natrone Brooks from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

Brooks, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

Brooks spent the season going back and forth from the practice squad and signed a futures contract after the season. He was let go before the season again in 2024 and stuck around on the practice squad.

In 2024, Brooks has appeared in one game for the Falcons and hasn’t recorded a statistic.