Falcons RB Avery Williams Likely Out For Year After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said RB Avery Williams is undergoing surgery and is “probably done for the year,” per Mike Rothstein.

Smith confirmed Williams suffered an ACL injury: “We love Avery. He has the right mindset and we expect him to come back ready to roll,” via Scott Bair.

Williams, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Boise State in the 2021 NFL Draft. Atlanta converted from cornerback to running back.

He’s entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,720,150 and including a $240,150 signing bonus.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games and recorded 22 run attempts for 109 yards (5.0 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 13 receptions for 61 yards (4.7 YPC). He also recorded 313 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 292 yards on punt returns.