Falcons Re-Sign CB Cornell Armstrong To One-Year Deal

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Falcons have re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong to a one-year contract after elevating him from their practice squad last week.

Armstrong, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster.

Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad before joining Atlanta.

In 2022, Armstrong has played in one game for the Falcons, recording eight tackles and a pass deflection.