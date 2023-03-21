Falcons Reinstate DT Eddie Goldman From Reserve/Retired List

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have reinstated DT Eddie Goldman from the reserve/retired list.

Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last offseason but retired before the season began. He didn’t play in 2022, however, the Falcons retain his contractual rights.

Goldman, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth over $42 million, which included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 when Chicago released him.

He had visited with the Ravens last March but the two sides never reached an agreement. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons instead in July but retired less than two weeks later.

In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.