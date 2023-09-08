Falcons Release CB Cornell Armstrong From IR With Injury Settlement

The Atlanta Falcons have released CB Cornell Armstrong from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, according to Tori McElhaney.

Armstrong, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster.

Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad before joining Atlanta.

From there, the Falcons signed Armstrong to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2022, Armstrong appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, recording 33 tackles and seven pass deflections.